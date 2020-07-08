/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vance, AL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane
17657 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,030
17657 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 08/10/20 Home in Vance, AL For Rent!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Four bedroom, two story home with garage for rent in Vance. All bedrooms upstairs, two full baths upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18440 Thoroughbred Drive
18440 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Vance....Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room. Large master bedroom, master bath with stand up shower.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
18494 Thoroughbred Drive
18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to
Results within 1 mile of Vance
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
16894 Misty Way
16894 Misty Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Vance
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11605 Crimson Ridge Road
11605 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
New home for Rent in Brookwood, AL...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11347 Lexie Lane
11347 Lexie Ln, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home in Brookwood, AL...COMING SOON!!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Stone Ridge Subdivision located in Brookwood, AL! This home has a 2 car garage. Pets Allowed! Residents to verify schools and utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11566 Crimson Ridge Rd
11566 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1818 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
77 Oakwood Street
77 Oakwood St, Bibb County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
11596 Crimson Ridge Road
11596 Crimson Ridge Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1801 sqft
Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11554 Crimson Ridge Road
11554 Crimson Ridge Rd, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1613 sqft
New construction home for rent in Brookwood, AL...Coming Soon...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - Located in the Lake Ridge at Capstone subdivision! Spacious one level home has an open floor plan with beautiful hard surface flooring.
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
11179 Stone Ridge Court
11179 Stone Ridge Ct, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1157 sqft
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th! Come take a look today! Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! Apply Today! Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of our homes! If you'd like to apply for this home or get
Results within 10 miles of Vance
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
13029 Allison Drive
13029 Allison Drive, Lake View, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1662 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13865 Roanoke Dr
13865 Roanoke Dr, Tuscaloosa County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
1428 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
22885 Downing Park Cir
22885 Downing Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1560 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
14347 Ashborough Drive
14347 Ashborough Drive, Tuscaloosa County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1629 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
15634 Peace Valley Road
15634 Peace Valley Road, Brookwood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1603 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
