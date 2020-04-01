All apartments in Vance
18494 Thoroughbred Drive

18494 Thoroughbred Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18494 Thoroughbred Dr, Vance, AL 35490

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18494 Thoroughbred Drive · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18494 Thoroughbred Drive Available 05/01/20 Home For Rent in Vance - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance!

Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room. Large master bedroom, master bath with stand up shower. Covered front porch, large patio with wooded view, great for entertaining. Pet friendly home!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Vance Elem, Brookwood Middle & Brookwood High. Alabama Power, Citizens Water & Vance Town Hall (sewer).

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2974379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have any available units?
18494 Thoroughbred Drive has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have?
Some of 18494 Thoroughbred Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18494 Thoroughbred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18494 Thoroughbred Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18494 Thoroughbred Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive does offer parking.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have a pool?
No, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have accessible units?
No, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18494 Thoroughbred Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18494 Thoroughbred Drive has units with air conditioning.
