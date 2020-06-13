Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

18417 Arabian Drive Available 06/22/20 Home Available For Rent in Vance!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - This cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is for rent in Vance, AL!! This home features a split floorplan, a fenced in yard with a covered patio area, a 2 car garage, all kitchen appliances included, and washer & dryer connections in the laundry room!



Resident to verify schools and utilities: AL Power & Citizens Water. Pets considered on a case by case basis.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/2015/03/23/rent-a-home-with-alabama-rental-managers/



(RLNE3318830)