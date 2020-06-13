All apartments in Vance
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

18417 Arabian Drive

18417 Arabian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18417 Arabian Dr, Vance, AL 35490

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
18417 Arabian Drive Available 06/22/20 Home Available For Rent in Vance!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! Deposit Pending!!! - This cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is for rent in Vance, AL!! This home features a split floorplan, a fenced in yard with a covered patio area, a 2 car garage, all kitchen appliances included, and washer & dryer connections in the laundry room!

Resident to verify schools and utilities: AL Power & Citizens Water. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/2015/03/23/rent-a-home-with-alabama-rental-managers/

(RLNE3318830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18417 Arabian Drive have any available units?
18417 Arabian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vance, AL.
What amenities does 18417 Arabian Drive have?
Some of 18417 Arabian Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18417 Arabian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18417 Arabian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18417 Arabian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18417 Arabian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18417 Arabian Drive does offer parking.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18417 Arabian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive have a pool?
No, 18417 Arabian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive have accessible units?
No, 18417 Arabian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18417 Arabian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18417 Arabian Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18417 Arabian Drive has units with air conditioning.
