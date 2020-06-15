All apartments in Vance
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane

17692 Wallace Chapel Ln · (205) 824-5008
Location

17692 Wallace Chapel Ln, Vance, AL 35490

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17692 Wallace Chapel Lane · Avail. Jun 19

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
17692 Wallace Chapel Lane Available 06/19/20 Home in Vance, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Garden home for rent in Vance! Open floor plan kitchen, eat in kitchen opens up to living room. Large master bedroom, master bath with stand up shower. Covered front porch, large patio with wooded view, great for entertaining. Pet friendly home!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Directions: take I-59 to West Blockton exit, and keep left to stay on Hwy 11. Turn left onto Tingle Tangle Rd. The Narrows is the last subdivision on the right.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Vance Elem, Brookwood Middle & Brookwood High. Alabama Power, Citizens Water & Vance Town Hall (sewer)

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE2567594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

