401 S. East Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking pool online portal

409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674 (3BD/1BA) - Address: 409 S East Street Tuscumbia AL 35674

Rent: $625

Deposit: $625

Section 8: Not Available For This Property

This Is A No Smoking Property

Pet Friendly: Negotiable (Contact Before Applying, Additional Fees and Screening Required)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Total SQFT:

Parking: Driveway

Air: Central HVAC

Heat: Central HVAC

Flooring: Carpet/Vinyl

Refrigerator: No

Stove/Over: Yes

Dishwasher: No

Microwave: No

Washer & Dryer: Connections

Utilities Included: No

Utilities Type: Electric/Gas

Fence: No

Deck/Patio: No

Storage Building: No

Lawn Maintenance: No- Tenant Responsibility



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please visit our website at www.StuttsProperties.com and select this property on our available properties tab. Please complete the contact info and details sections to be able to view the property. You will also be required to upload a picture of your drivers license for both occupied and vacant showings.

For occupied properties, you will schedule an appointment via the website and one of our leasing agents will meet you there. We are required to give current tenants 24 hours notice and we only show occupied properties M-F 9am- 4pm.

For vacant properties, you will be led through our self-showing lock box system. Showings are available 8am- 8pm / 7 days a week. You will be required to complete all questions and upload a picture of your drivers license. You will schedule your showing time, text back the serial number of the lock box to verify that you are at the property, then you will receive a text with the lock box code. Once you receive the code, please enter the code followed by the ENTER button. Once the code is accepted, press the box just above the numbers to release the door to the key compartment on the lock box. Then, you will be able to get the key to the house. Please leave the lock box open while viewing the property. Once you are done viewing the property, please turn off all lights, lock all doors, and return the key to lock box.

*******************************************************************

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS: ALL persons over the age of 18 living in the house must fill out a separate rental application and pay the $30 application fee online with a debit or credit card. Applications must be completed online.

BEFORE YOU APPLY:

The Application Process may take up to 2-4 Business days to come back. We will notify you as soon as your application has been fully processed. Applications may be stored and re-used within 30 days of managements receipt. If after 30 days, applicants choose a home, they will be required to re-start the application process.

Requirements:

Criminal History no felonies against property or people within 7 years

No Prior Evictions of any kind

Bankruptcies-no bankruptcy filing within 5 years

Credit score 500+

Gross Monthly Income equal to least 2.5x the monthly rent before taxes

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Occupancy is without regard to age, however, all occupants at least 18 years of age will be held financially responsible and: therefore, must apply and be listed on the lease.

Co-signers:

Co-signers must apply separately and include the same required documentation. Should the co-signer not have a landlord, entering their own information in that area will suffice. A co-signer must make 5x the monthly rent before taxes and have a minimum of 650 credit score.

In order to process your rental application, we will need the following items either submitted with the application:

*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License

*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs OR two years tax returns

*Pet Application(s) if applicable



PET SCREENING: If you have pets you will be required to submit a separate PET application for each pet. The application fee is $0 for assistance animal applications, $0 for no pet, $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets . Copy and paste the following link into your browser to start your Pet Screening: stuttsproperties.petscreening.com A nonrefundable pet fee of $500 for the first pet and $250.00 for each additional pet will be required if approved.

PET POLICY: Due to the nature of the breeds, please consider the following breeds "unacceptable": Akita, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff or Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Presa Canarios, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Dog/ Wolf Hybrid, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, and any combination of these.

**Please note that this is not a list Stutts Properties Inc. created. This is what our Property Owners home owners insurance companies will not allow. If they do a property assessment and find that a tenant has one of the above listed dogs, the Owners insurance will drop their coverage immediately.

APPROVAL/MOVE-IN:

Notification: Applicants will be notified by text, phone, and/or email as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for Stutts Properties to stop any and all showings, and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to pay all initial move in funds through the portal. Once all funds are received, the lease will be sent electronically to all parties. The lease must be executed within 2 business days or the property will go back on the market.

The keys will not be given out until the office has received the following:

* Security Deposit

* $50 Lease Fee

* Fully Executed Lease

* First FULL month's rent (second month is prorated)

* Pet fee(s) if applicable

* Utilities in tenants name (water, electric, gas)

Keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. will be relinquished in the office between the hours of 10:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday but not until after 2:30pm on the date of your lease start date. Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly.

Resident Benefit Package: $19 per month will be billed to each Rental Agreement for the Resident Benefit package. This package includes online resident portal, online maintenance requests, text messaging services, 24/7/365 emergency call services, periodic property reviews, periodic filter changes, and online rental payments.

Stutts Properties Inc. strictly abides by the Federal, State and Local Fair Housing Laws and principles of equal opportunity and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



(RLNE4375018)