Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated bathtub cable included granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly trash valet

The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building. The Tower rises eleven stories above downtown Tuscaloosa and the Black Warrior River, providing spectacular views in all directions. The building has been completely renovated and revitalized, and now offers luxury studios and loft 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments featuring upscale finishes and fixtures, premium appliances, including washers and dryers, and soaring 10-20 foot ceilings. Our unique floor plans, original hardwood and mosaic tile flooring, and exposed brick and duct work give our interiors a character that is second to none, and which cannot be found elsewhere in Tuscaloosa. The Tower is a pet friendly community. We would love to show you why you should call this historic building home.



