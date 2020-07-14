All apartments in Tuscaloosa
The Tower
The Tower

2330 University Blvd · (205) 374-9206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
trash valet
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building. The Tower rises eleven stories above downtown Tuscaloosa and the Black Warrior River, providing spectacular views in all directions. The building has been completely renovated and revitalized, and now offers luxury studios and loft 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments featuring upscale finishes and fixtures, premium appliances, including washers and dryers, and soaring 10-20 foot ceilings. Our unique floor plans, original hardwood and mosaic tile flooring, and exposed brick and duct work give our interiors a character that is second to none, and which cannot be found elsewhere in Tuscaloosa. The Tower is a pet friendly community. We would love to show you why you should call this historic building home.

Make your reservation today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, gated parking lot $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tower have any available units?
The Tower has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tower have?
Some of The Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tower currently offering any rent specials?
The Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tower is pet friendly.
Does The Tower offer parking?
Yes, The Tower offers parking.
Does The Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tower have a pool?
No, The Tower does not have a pool.
Does The Tower have accessible units?
No, The Tower does not have accessible units.
Does The Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, The Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
