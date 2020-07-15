Amenities
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses. With easy access to I-20/59 , the Mercedes Benz Auto Complex and BLG Logistics is just a short drive away. With 6 spacious studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, we offer something for everyone. All of our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with all-electric appliances, in-home laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections, generous walk-in closets, linen closets and outside storage on balconies and patios. Want to relax? Go for a swim in our tropical-style pool, play a game of tennis on our spacious courts, take a walk along our beautifully landscaped grounds, or enjoy a cookout with friends in the expansive courtyard complete with grills and picnic tables. Corporate clients are always welcome to make Mountain View your home-away-from-home with one of our beautifully furnished homes that includes ever