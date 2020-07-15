All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

Mountain View

5050 Cypress Creek Ave E · (205) 627-9722
Location

5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1401 · Avail. Jul 27

$719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 0603 · Avail. Aug 16

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0901 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 0902 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses. With easy access to I-20/59 , the Mercedes Benz Auto Complex and BLG Logistics is just a short drive away. With 6 spacious studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, we offer something for everyone. All of our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with all-electric appliances, in-home laundry rooms with washer/dryer connections, generous walk-in closets, linen closets and outside storage on balconies and patios. Want to relax? Go for a swim in our tropical-style pool, play a game of tennis on our spacious courts, take a walk along our beautifully landscaped grounds, or enjoy a cookout with friends in the expansive courtyard complete with grills and picnic tables. Corporate clients are always welcome to make Mountain View your home-away-from-home with one of our beautifully furnished homes that includes ever

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
restrictions: Pet policy prohibits the breeds listed below: Akita • Alaskan Malamute • Staffordshire Terrier • Chow • Doberman Pinscher • Great Dane • Pit Bull • Rottweiler • Siberian Husky • Staffordshire • Bull Terrier • German Shepherd • Boxer • Perro de Presa Canarios • Any Wolf Hybrid • And any mixture of the identified breeds. Sealy Management Co. reserves the right to modify or restrict animals and breeds at any time. No pets larger than 80 pounds at maturity may be kept in any apartment. No puppies or kittens are ever allowed, any dog less than a year old is considered a puppy and a cat less than a year old a kitten.. NO REPTILES, AMPHIBIANS, DANGEROUS, HARMFUL OR POISONOUS ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED. Tenant agrees that no additional or different pets will occupy the premises, even temporarily. PETS MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO RUN LOOSE AND ARE NOT TO BE TIED OUTSIDE. Dogs and cats must be on a leash at all times when they are outside of the apartment. Birds must be caged at all times.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View have any available units?
Mountain View has 8 units available starting at $719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain View have?
Some of Mountain View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View offers parking.
Does Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View has a pool.
Does Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountain View does not have units with dishwashers.
