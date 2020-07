Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet parking business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious one, two and three bedrooms. All of the floor plans come equipped with contemporary kitchens, walk-in closets, washers and dryers and wood burning fireplaces. We even offer townhouses! Take a minute to stop in and tour our wonderful community amenities as well. We have a vast range of included amenities such as a fitness center, internet cafe, swimming pool with sundeck and newly remodeled clubhouse! Did I mention that we are pet friendly?! Call or stop in to book your tour today at High River!