502 16th Street Unit 1

Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!



3 bedroom, 3 bath town home for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL! Just 5 blocks from campus! The Capstone Townes are luxury town homes, each with 9 foot ceilings, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops throughout, private balcony off one of the bedrooms, and washer and dryer provided.



**Square footage is approximate**



*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!



Directions: From McFarland Blvd, take 15th Street to Hackberry. Turn left on Hackberry. Take your first left onto 16th Street. The Townes are immediately on your left behind the College Store.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in a 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



