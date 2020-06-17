All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

502 16th Street Unit 1

502 16th St · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 16th Street Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT***

3 bedroom, 3 bath town home for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL! Just 5 blocks from campus! The Capstone Townes are luxury town homes, each with 9 foot ceilings, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops throughout, private balcony off one of the bedrooms, and washer and dryer provided.

**Square footage is approximate**

*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!

Directions: From McFarland Blvd, take 15th Street to Hackberry. Turn left on Hackberry. Take your first left onto 16th Street. The Townes are immediately on your left behind the College Store.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in a 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1880765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
502 16th Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 502 16th Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 16th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
502 16th Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 16th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 16th Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 502 16th Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 16th Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 502 16th Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 502 16th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 16th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 16th Street Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
