All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like 40 Springbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
40 Springbrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

40 Springbrook

40 Springbrook · (205) 409-3260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 Springbrook · Avail. Aug 1

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
online portal
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
pool
online portal
40 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! - Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! This home has hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and built-in shelves adds character! The spacious yard is perfect for entertaining!

Tenant is responsible for any and all other utilities.

Offered By:
Druid City Properties
1901 8th Ave
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 374-9170
www.TuscaloosaPropertyManagement.com

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please visit our website at www.TuscaloosaPropertyManagement.com and select this property on our available properties tab. Please complete the contact info and details sections to be able to view the property. You will also be required to upload a picture of your driver’s license for both occupied and vacant showings.
For occupied properties, you will schedule an appointment via the website and one of our leasing agents will meet you there. We are required to give current tenants 48 hours’ notice and we only show occupied properties M-F 10am- 3:20pm.
For vacant properties, you will be led through our self-showing lock box system. Showings are available 8am- 8pm 7 days a week. You will be required to complete all questions and upload a picture of your driver’s license. You will schedule your showing time, text back the serial number of the lock box to verify that you are at the property, then you will receive a text with the lock box code. Once you receive the code, please enter the code followed by the “ENTER” button. Once the code is accepted, press the box just above the numbers to release the door to the key compartment on the lock box. Then, you will be able to get the key to the house. Please leave the lock box open while viewing the property. Once you are done viewing the property, please turn off all lights, lock all doors, and return the key to lock box.

*******************************************************************

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS: ALL persons over the age of 18 living in the house must fill out a separate rental application and pay the $50 application fee online with a debit or credit card. Applications must be completed online.

BEFORE YOU APPLY:
The Application Process may take up to 2-4 Business days to come back. We will notify you as soon as your application has been fully processed. Applications may be stored and re-used within 30 days of management’s receipt. If after 30 days, applicants choose a home, they will be required to re-start the application process.

Requirements:
• Criminal History – no felonies against property or people within 7 years
• No Prior Evictions of any kind
• No Bankruptcies
• You cannot owe a landlord any money for any reasons
• Credit score 600+
• Gross Monthly Income equal to least 3.5x the monthly rent before taxes

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Occupancy is without regard to age, however, all occupants at least 18 years of age will be held financially responsible and: therefore, must apply and be listed on the lease.

Co-signers:
Co-signers must apply separately and include the same required documentation. Should the co-signer not have a landlord, entering their own information in that area will suffice. A co-signer must make 7x the monthly rent before taxes and have a minimum of 700 credit score.
In order to process your rental application, we will need the following items either submitted with the application OR emailed to apps@druidcityproperties.com.
*CLEAR copy of your Driver’s License
*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs OR two years tax returns
*Pet Application(s) if applicable

PET SCREENING: If you have pets you will be required to submit a separate PET application for each pet. The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance animal applications. Copy and paste the following link into your browser to start your Pet Screening: dcp.petscreening.com
A nonrefundable pet fee of $350 for the first pet and $100.00 for each additional pet will be required if approved. Pet rent in the amount of $30 per month for the first pet and $10 per month for each additional pet.

PET POLICY: Due to the nature of the breeds, please consider the following breeds "unacceptable": Akita, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff or Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Husky, Presa Canarios, Pit Bull, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Terrier, “Wolf Dog/ Wolf Hybrid”, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, and any combination of these.

**Please note that this is not a list Druid City Properties created. This is what our Property Owner’s home owner’s insurance companies will not allow. If they do a property assessment and find that a tenant has one of the above listed dogs, the Owner’s insurance will drop their coverage immediately.

APPROVAL/MOVE-IN:
Notification: Applicants will be notified by text, phone, and/or email as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for DCP to stop any and all showings, and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to pay all initial move in funds through the portal. Once all funds are received, the lease will be sent electronically to all parties. The lease must be executed within 2 business days or the property will go back on the market.

The keys will not be given out until the office has received the following:
* Security Deposit
* $200 Admin Fee
* Fully Executed Lease
* First FULL month's rent (second month is prorated)
* Tenant liability insurance proof
* Pet fee(s) if applicable
* Utilities in tenant’s name (water, electric, gas)

Keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. will be relinquished in the office between the hours of 10:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday but not until after 2:30pm on the date of your lease start date. Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly.
Resident Benefit Package: $10 per month will be billed to each Rental Agreement for the Resident Benefit package. This package includes online resident portal, online maintenance requests, text messaging services, 24/7/365 emergency call services, periodic property reviews, periodic filter changes, and online rental payments.
Renter’s Insurance: will be required as follows:
Tenant will be required to obtain and maintain throughout the term of tenancy a renter's insurance policy and to promptly provide DCP a copy before obtaining access to the property**. Druid City Properties must be listed as a party of interest or additional interest. Liability of $100,000 is the minimum requirement; however, we encourage tenants to have, at the least, personal content coverage as well.
**If Tenant does not maintain Required Insurance, the insurance requirement of the Lease Agreement may be satisfied by DCP, who will schedule the Tenant's unit for coverage under the Landlord’s Required Resident Liability insurance policy (“LRRL”). The coverage provided under the LRRL will provide the Required Insurance coverage listed above for fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage (NOT Tenant's Personal Property). An amount equal to the total cost to the Landlord for the LRRL coverage shall be charged to Tenant by DCP. The cost of this Insurance will be $9.50/month and will be automatically attached to Tenant's Account. A $3 admin fee will also be added monthly for this service.

Druid City Properties strictly abides by the Federal, State and Local Fair Housing Laws and principles of equal opportunity and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.

(RLNE5857451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Springbrook have any available units?
40 Springbrook has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Springbrook have?
Some of 40 Springbrook's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Springbrook currently offering any rent specials?
40 Springbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Springbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Springbrook is pet friendly.
Does 40 Springbrook offer parking?
No, 40 Springbrook does not offer parking.
Does 40 Springbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Springbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Springbrook have a pool?
Yes, 40 Springbrook has a pool.
Does 40 Springbrook have accessible units?
Yes, 40 Springbrook has accessible units.
Does 40 Springbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Springbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 Springbrook?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Similar Pages

Tuscaloosa 2 BedroomsTuscaloosa Apartments with Parking
Tuscaloosa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALGardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, AL
Adamsville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, ALBrook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of AlabamaShelton State Community College
University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity