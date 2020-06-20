All apartments in Tuscaloosa
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2

303 Helen Keller Boulevard · (205) 750-2260
Location

303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 · Avail. Aug 2

$530

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES!

Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus. Inside your apartment, you will enjoy an open concept floor plan, large walk-in closets, a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage.

Capstone Quarters is a gated property that is equipped with a beautiful large courtyard that has outdoor grilling stations, pool and a fitness center.

At Capstone Quarters, we provide the fastest internet in town, a premium cable package, water and a full-sized washer/dryer… all included no additional cost! Rent is $530 per bedroom.

(RLNE5472281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have any available units?
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 has a unit available for $530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have?
Some of 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 currently offering any rent specials?
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 is pet friendly.
Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 offer parking?
No, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 does not offer parking.
Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have a pool?
Yes, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 has a pool.
Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have accessible units?
No, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 does not have units with dishwashers.
