Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access

303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES!



Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus. Inside your apartment, you will enjoy an open concept floor plan, large walk-in closets, a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage.



Capstone Quarters is a gated property that is equipped with a beautiful large courtyard that has outdoor grilling stations, pool and a fitness center.



At Capstone Quarters, we provide the fastest internet in town, a premium cable package, water and a full-sized washer/dryer… all included no additional cost! Rent is $530 per bedroom.



(RLNE5472281)