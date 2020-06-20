Amenities
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES!
Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus. Inside your apartment, you will enjoy an open concept floor plan, large walk-in closets, a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage.
Capstone Quarters is a gated property that is equipped with a beautiful large courtyard that has outdoor grilling stations, pool and a fitness center.
At Capstone Quarters, we provide the fastest internet in town, a premium cable package, water and a full-sized washer/dryer… all included no additional cost! Rent is $530 per bedroom.
