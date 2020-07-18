Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like 2909 Narrow Lane Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
2909 Narrow Lane Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2909 Narrow Lane Road
2909 Narrow Lane Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2909 Narrow Lane Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2909 Narrow Lane Road Available 08/05/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 Bath near Campus - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - original hardwood flooring, large fenced in back yard. Great price for the area.
(RLNE5906147)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have any available units?
2909 Narrow Lane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tuscaloosa, AL
.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tuscaloosa Rent Report
.
Is 2909 Narrow Lane Road currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Narrow Lane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Narrow Lane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Narrow Lane Road is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road offer parking?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have a pool?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have accessible units?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Similar Pages
Tuscaloosa 2 Bedrooms
Tuscaloosa Apartments with Parking
Tuscaloosa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Homewood, AL
Columbus, MS
Alabaster, AL
Pelham, AL
Mountain Brook, AL
Center Point, AL
Gardendale, AL
Moody, AL
Clanton, AL
Warrior, AL
Calera, AL
Jasper, AL
Forestdale, AL
Adamsville, AL
Fultondale, AL
Trussville, AL
Brook Highland, AL
Grayson Valley, AL
Pleasant Grove, AL
Pinson, AL
Tarrant, AL
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Alabama
Shelton State Community College
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College