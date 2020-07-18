All apartments in Tuscaloosa
2909 Narrow Lane Road

Location

2909 Narrow Lane Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2909 Narrow Lane Road Available 08/05/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 Bath near Campus - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home - original hardwood flooring, large fenced in back yard. Great price for the area.

(RLNE5906147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have any available units?
2909 Narrow Lane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuscaloosa, AL.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
Is 2909 Narrow Lane Road currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Narrow Lane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Narrow Lane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Narrow Lane Road is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road offer parking?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have a pool?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have accessible units?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Narrow Lane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Narrow Lane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
