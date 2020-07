Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy 1 bed 1 bath apartment home is located in a small apartment community called Prescott Commons. This is great home for a student or young professional looking for a quieter place but still located close to campus!! Water is included in Rent! Hardwood floors throughout downstairs units. Wood grain vinyl throughout upstairs units. Located behind Target and Home Depot. About One Mile to UA Campus. Just Blocks from MidTown Shopping Center & University Mall

