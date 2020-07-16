All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:48 PM

139 39th Street East

139 39th Street East · (205) 360-0399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 39th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
If you are looking for simple and economical housing, then the studios at 139 39th Street East are for you. These units have everything you need without having to deal with roommates. Renovated in 2016, spacious living area, small kitchen area with full size appliances, central heat/ac and vinyl flooring for easy maintenance. This small apartment complex of only 17 units is nestled in a centrally located neighborhood a few miles from everything. 3.5 miles from UA, 2.5 miles from shopping at Midtown Village and Shoppes at Legacy Park, 5 miles from Shelton State. The property has 2 acres of greenspace for you to enjoy activities or play with your pets. Laundry room/mailroom onsite. $450 per month, $450 security deposit. Pets require a $400 pet deposit and a $25 monthly fee. No utilities included. Application, credit check, background check and rental history required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 39th Street East have any available units?
139 39th Street East has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 39th Street East have?
Some of 139 39th Street East's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 39th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
139 39th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 39th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 39th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 139 39th Street East offer parking?
No, 139 39th Street East does not offer parking.
Does 139 39th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 39th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 39th Street East have a pool?
No, 139 39th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 139 39th Street East have accessible units?
No, 139 39th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 139 39th Street East have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 39th Street East does not have units with dishwashers.
