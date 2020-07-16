Amenities

If you are looking for simple and economical housing, then the studios at 139 39th Street East are for you. These units have everything you need without having to deal with roommates. Renovated in 2016, spacious living area, small kitchen area with full size appliances, central heat/ac and vinyl flooring for easy maintenance. This small apartment complex of only 17 units is nestled in a centrally located neighborhood a few miles from everything. 3.5 miles from UA, 2.5 miles from shopping at Midtown Village and Shoppes at Legacy Park, 5 miles from Shelton State. The property has 2 acres of greenspace for you to enjoy activities or play with your pets. Laundry room/mailroom onsite. $450 per month, $450 security deposit. Pets require a $400 pet deposit and a $25 monthly fee. No utilities included. Application, credit check, background check and rental history required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.