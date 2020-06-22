Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
1324 13th Ave E.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1324 13th Ave E.
1324 13th Avenue East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1324 13th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1324 13th Ave E. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Located across from Home Depot. Pets negotiable
(RLNE5854304)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have any available units?
1324 13th Ave E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tuscaloosa, AL
.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tuscaloosa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1324 13th Ave E. have?
Some of 1324 13th Ave E.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1324 13th Ave E. currently offering any rent specials?
1324 13th Ave E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 13th Ave E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 13th Ave E. is pet friendly.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. offer parking?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not offer parking.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have a pool?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not have a pool.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have accessible units?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 13th Ave E. has units with dishwashers.
