All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like 1324 13th Ave E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
1324 13th Ave E.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1324 13th Ave E.

1324 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1324 13th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1324 13th Ave E. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Located across from Home Depot. Pets negotiable

(RLNE5854304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 13th Ave E. have any available units?
1324 13th Ave E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuscaloosa, AL.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 13th Ave E. have?
Some of 1324 13th Ave E.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 13th Ave E. currently offering any rent specials?
1324 13th Ave E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 13th Ave E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 13th Ave E. is pet friendly.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. offer parking?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not offer parking.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have a pool?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not have a pool.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have accessible units?
No, 1324 13th Ave E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 13th Ave E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 13th Ave E. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Similar Pages

Tuscaloosa 2 BedroomsTuscaloosa Apartments with Parking
Tuscaloosa Apartments with PoolTuscaloosa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Gardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Shelton State Community CollegeUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University