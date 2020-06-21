All apartments in Tuscaloosa
Find more places like 1016 16th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
1016 16th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1016 16th Avenue

1016 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tuscaloosa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1016 16th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
1016 16th Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom ON CAMPUS -

(RLNE5840031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 16th Avenue have any available units?
1016 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuscaloosa, AL.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 16th Avenue have?
Some of 1016 16th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1016 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop
Tuscaloosa, AL 35406
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
The Tower
2330 University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Similar Pages

Tuscaloosa 2 BedroomsTuscaloosa Apartments with Parking
Tuscaloosa Apartments with PoolTuscaloosa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tuscaloosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALColumbus, MSAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Gardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALFairfield, AL
Pleasant Grove, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Shelton State Community CollegeUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham Southern CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Samford University