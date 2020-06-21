Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tuscaloosa, AL
/
1016 16th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1016 16th Avenue
1016 16th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1016 16th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
1016 16th Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom ON CAMPUS -
(RLNE5840031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 16th Avenue have any available units?
1016 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tuscaloosa, AL
.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tuscaloosa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1016 16th Avenue have?
Some of 1016 16th Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1016 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1016 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
