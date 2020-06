Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

This 3 beds, 2 bath home in Tuscaloosa is a cutie!! Conveniently located and newly renovated, this house is sure to please! Beautiful granite counters, luxury flooring and tile, new fixtures and hardware, fenced yard, carport, next door to a park and so much more!! Call us NOW to set up a showing!! 205-410-8785