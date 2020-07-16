All apartments in Tuscaloosa County
14687 Griffin St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

14687 Griffin St

14687 Griffin St · (205) 908-1222
Location

14687 Griffin St, Tuscaloosa County, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1801 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out. The open-concept floor plan flows from the well-appointed kitchen, which offers cabinets, an island, and eat-in breakfast area, to the living space - perfect for entertaining. This subdivision is near interstates, shopping, and restaurants, offering a convenient but quiet reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life. Please reach out to schedule a showing. 205-908-1222.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14687 Griffin St have any available units?
14687 Griffin St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14687 Griffin St currently offering any rent specials?
14687 Griffin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14687 Griffin St pet-friendly?
No, 14687 Griffin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa County.
Does 14687 Griffin St offer parking?
Yes, 14687 Griffin St offers parking.
Does 14687 Griffin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14687 Griffin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14687 Griffin St have a pool?
Yes, 14687 Griffin St has a pool.
Does 14687 Griffin St have accessible units?
No, 14687 Griffin St does not have accessible units.
Does 14687 Griffin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14687 Griffin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14687 Griffin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14687 Griffin St does not have units with air conditioning.
