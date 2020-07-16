14687 Griffin St

Amenities
Located in the prime newest sector of the King's Ridge subdivision, this home is ready to rent ASAP! Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a two car garage, there is plenty of room to sprawl out. The open-concept floor plan flows from the well-appointed kitchen, which offers cabinets, an island, and eat-in breakfast area, to the living space - perfect for entertaining. This subdivision is near interstates, shopping, and restaurants, offering a convenient but quiet reprieve from the hustle and bustle of city life. Please reach out to schedule a showing. 205-908-1222.