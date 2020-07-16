All apartments in Tuscaloosa County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

12560 County Line Road

12560 County Line Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12560 County Line Rd, Tuscaloosa County, AL 35474

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not allow for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12560 County Line Road have any available units?
12560 County Line Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuscaloosa County, AL.
Is 12560 County Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
12560 County Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12560 County Line Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12560 County Line Road is pet friendly.
Does 12560 County Line Road offer parking?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not offer parking.
Does 12560 County Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12560 County Line Road have a pool?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not have a pool.
Does 12560 County Line Road have accessible units?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12560 County Line Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12560 County Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12560 County Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.
