11518 Andrew Way Available 08/05/20 Home for rent in Tuscaloosa... View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - Great 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Kings Ridge Subdivision!!! Great location, minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants and interstate I20/59.



Open kitchen with tons of cabinet space, kitchen nook area, an island and pantry for additional storage space! Large living room great for entertaining. Master bedroom with master bath, and double vanity. Upstairs room with full bath.



Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Big Sandy Elem., Hillcrest Jr High and Hillcrest High School. Alabama Power, Englewood Hulls (water & fire dues), Gas. Sewer is Community Utilities Sewer 205-879-0824 *Trash pick up info to come* An addendum applies to this property.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



