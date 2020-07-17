All apartments in Tuscaloosa County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

11518 Andrew Way

11518 Andrew Way · (205) 824-5008
Location

11518 Andrew Way, Tuscaloosa County, AL 35405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11518 Andrew Way · Avail. Aug 5

$1,610

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11518 Andrew Way Available 08/05/20 Home for rent in Tuscaloosa... View With a 48 Hour Notice!!! - Great 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Kings Ridge Subdivision!!! Great location, minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants and interstate I20/59.

Open kitchen with tons of cabinet space, kitchen nook area, an island and pantry for additional storage space! Large living room great for entertaining. Master bedroom with master bath, and double vanity. Upstairs room with full bath.

Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Big Sandy Elem., Hillcrest Jr High and Hillcrest High School. Alabama Power, Englewood Hulls (water & fire dues), Gas. Sewer is Community Utilities Sewer 205-879-0824 *Trash pick up info to come* An addendum applies to this property.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE3099501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11518 Andrew Way have any available units?
11518 Andrew Way has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11518 Andrew Way have?
Some of 11518 Andrew Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11518 Andrew Way currently offering any rent specials?
11518 Andrew Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11518 Andrew Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11518 Andrew Way is pet friendly.
Does 11518 Andrew Way offer parking?
Yes, 11518 Andrew Way offers parking.
Does 11518 Andrew Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11518 Andrew Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11518 Andrew Way have a pool?
No, 11518 Andrew Way does not have a pool.
Does 11518 Andrew Way have accessible units?
No, 11518 Andrew Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11518 Andrew Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11518 Andrew Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11518 Andrew Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11518 Andrew Way has units with air conditioning.
