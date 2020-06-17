All apartments in Trussville
Find more places like 6606 Memory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trussville, AL
/
6606 Memory Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

6606 Memory Lane

6606 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trussville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6606 Memory Lane, Trussville, AL 35173

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage smart-home!

The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home. Enjoy the convenience of a key-less entry, and motion and door sensor monitoring right from your smart phone!

Our application process is quick and easy. No more waiting around for unresponsive landlords. We will process paid applications by the next business day! Application fee is $40 per adult, with a simple one-page online form at our www.205Rents.com website!

Rent: $1,815.00 (pro-rated move-in rents okay).
Deposit $1,815.00 (must be paid in order to reserve the rental and remove property from active marketing.)
Application fee $40 per adult (waived for the 3rd+ adult applicant)Move-In can be any date within 2 weeks of your approved application. Pets are accepted with additional deposit. City ordinances must be followed and additional insurance may be required for some breeds.Credit/Background: Our base qualifications are - No evictions in the past 3 years. No money owed to utility/cellphone/previous landlord (some payment arrangements may be accepted). No violent or drug sales-related felony offenses. We do NOT screen for credit score, bankruptcy, or medical debt. Income must be a minimum of 2.5x the monthly rent. Please have pay stubs or proof of income ready to submit with online application.
Section 8: We accept section 8 on all homes, as long as your voucher meets the advertised rent amount, and you have your permission to move and landlord packet. Please do not apply until you are able to pay full deposit and can move in within 2 weeks. Move-in dates of later than 2 weeks will not be accepted.Our fast and friendly customer service does not end at application. Your comfort and maintenance needs are our priority. Rent payments are simple with our online system, or the convenience of payment locations such as Walmart.
We would love to earn your loyalty as a long-term tenant in our home! You will LOVE being part of the Heartland Neighborhood Homes family! www.205Rents.com
205-210-4538
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Memory Lane have any available units?
6606 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trussville, AL.
Is 6606 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Memory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 Memory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6606 Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6606 Memory Lane does offer parking.
Does 6606 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Memory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 6606 Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6606 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 6606 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 Memory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 Memory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Trussville 3 BedroomsTrussville Apartments with Balcony
Trussville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTrussville Apartments with Parking
Trussville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL
Anniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University