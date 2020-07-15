All apartments in Trussville
Trussville, AL
528 Rockridge Avenue
528 Rockridge Avenue

528 Rockridge Avenue · (205) 841-2250
Location

528 Rockridge Avenue, Trussville, AL 35173

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Rockridge Avenue · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
528 Rockridge Avenue Available 08/07/20 Home for rent in Historic Downtown Trussville - This is a home in Historic Downtown Trussville in the Cahaba Homesteads neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms are upstairs, along with 1 bathroom, living room, eat-in kitchen, and sunroom. The downstairs is finished out, with a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom, and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or as a den area. There is also lots of floored storage downstairs, and a small deck outside. Trussville City Schools! Pets case by case -- only 1 small pet permitted, upon owner's approval! CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Available for move in August 7, 2020!

Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.

(RLNE4737643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have any available units?
528 Rockridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 528 Rockridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
528 Rockridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Rockridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Rockridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Rockridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Rockridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
