Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

528 Rockridge Avenue Available 08/07/20 Home for rent in Historic Downtown Trussville - This is a home in Historic Downtown Trussville in the Cahaba Homesteads neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms are upstairs, along with 1 bathroom, living room, eat-in kitchen, and sunroom. The downstairs is finished out, with a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom, and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or as a den area. There is also lots of floored storage downstairs, and a small deck outside. Trussville City Schools! Pets case by case -- only 1 small pet permitted, upon owner's approval! CURRENTLY OCCUPIED! Available for move in August 7, 2020!



Potential tenant(s) MUST pass the qualifications listed on www.turnkeyal.com. Please view these qualifications under the Tenants tab called Rental Requirements. You may also call our office Mon-Fri from 9-3 at 205-841-2250.



(RLNE4737643)