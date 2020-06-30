All apartments in Troy
207 Love St
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

207 Love St

207 Love Street · (334) 672-7100
Location

207 Love Street, Troy, AL 36081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Single-story commercial building off of the downtown square. Unfinished interior means many potential uses. Perfect spot for business. Great location for a personal training gym, office space, store, or boutique. Recently updated and painted exterior. New outdoor awning. Exposed brick interior. Large, open interior space. Side loading dock. Plenty of parking directly next door to building. Recently redone sidewalks. Located on Love Street, 1 block from the Historic Downtown Square in Troy, AL. Just down the street from Flo's Kitchen & Home Gallery.

This block of buildings have undergone a significant facelift creating a wonderful vibe with neighboring businesses and restaurants. Be a part of historic Downtown Troy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Love St have any available units?
207 Love St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 Love St currently offering any rent specials?
207 Love St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Love St pet-friendly?
No, 207 Love St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 207 Love St offer parking?
Yes, 207 Love St offers parking.
Does 207 Love St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Love St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Love St have a pool?
No, 207 Love St does not have a pool.
Does 207 Love St have accessible units?
No, 207 Love St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Love St have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Love St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Love St have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Love St does not have units with air conditioning.
