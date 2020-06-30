207 Love St

Amenities

Single-story commercial building off of the downtown square. Unfinished interior means many potential uses. Perfect spot for business. Great location for a personal training gym, office space, store, or boutique. Recently updated and painted exterior. New outdoor awning. Exposed brick interior. Large, open interior space. Side loading dock. Plenty of parking directly next door to building. Recently redone sidewalks. Located on Love Street, 1 block from the Historic Downtown Square in Troy, AL. Just down the street from Flo's Kitchen & Home Gallery.



This block of buildings have undergone a significant facelift creating a wonderful vibe with neighboring businesses and restaurants. Be a part of historic Downtown Troy!