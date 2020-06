Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN HUNTER'S COVE SUBDIVISION. GAS HOT WATER HEATER. GAS START WOOD BURN FIREPLACE. NO REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. HAS HOOKUPS. **PET/PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. **. FRONT & BACK COVERED PORCHES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE. MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS REQUIRED