All apartments in Thomasville
Find more places like 715 Sherman Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thomasville, AL
/
715 Sherman Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

715 Sherman Ave A

715 Sherman Ave · (727) 291-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

715 Sherman Ave, Thomasville, AL 36784

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$639

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296468

715 Sherman Ave., Thomasville, AL 36784
3 beds 2 baths 1566 sq ft Lot size 10001

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,995.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296468
Property Id 296468

(RLNE5841937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Sherman Ave A have any available units?
715 Sherman Ave A has a unit available for $639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 715 Sherman Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
715 Sherman Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Sherman Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Sherman Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A offer parking?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A have a pool?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A have accessible units?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Sherman Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Sherman Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 715 Sherman Ave A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity