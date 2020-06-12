/
2 bedroom apartments
65 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarrant, AL
2009 E Lake Blvd
2009 East Lake Boulevard, Tarrant, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
840 sqft
Home for rent in Tarrant **SECTION 8 OK** - This is an updated, one-level home in the Tarrant area. It features 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. It has new paint and new laminate wood floors throughout as well as a new central HVAC unit.
Inglenook
4519 40th Pl N
4519 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5771709)
Inglenook
4509 40th Pl N
4509 40th Place North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5605598)
$
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Forest Park
Parkview
3833 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
725 sqft
Newly Renovated: DoMar Properties owns and manages 4 buildings located between 38th St S and 39th St S near Avondale Park with 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent.
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Forest Park
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1123 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
Welcome home!
Fountain Heights
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
985 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Killbough Springs
1222 Linwood Street
1222 Linwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Roebuck/Jefferson County - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, 1 Car Garage. (RLNE5855285)
Wahouma
109 72nd St N
109 72nd Street North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5848571)
South Eastlake
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5818410)
Eastwood
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.
Oak Ridge Park
633 62nd Street South
633 62nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
792 sqft
2 Bedroom Cottage in Crestwood - This one is all NEW and tastefully done! New siding, windows, floors, tile, paint, roof, electrical, plumbing and HVAC.
Central City
2008 3rd Ave N Unit 6-D
2008 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1026 sqft
Flexible Lease in Historic Watts Tower (Utilities Included) - Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in the historic Watts Tower overlooking downtown Birmingham. Kitchen features side-by-side refrigerator and granite countertops.
Wahouma
7300 4th Ave N Unit A
7300 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
For Rent - For Rent No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470851)
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.
