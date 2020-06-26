All apartments in Talladega County
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:39 PM

46 Hawk Lane

46 Hawk Ln · (402) 262-4700
Location

46 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL 35096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lincoln features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Hawk Lane have any available units?
46 Hawk Lane has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Hawk Lane have?
Some of 46 Hawk Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Hawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46 Hawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Hawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46 Hawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Talladega County.
Does 46 Hawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 46 Hawk Lane offers parking.
Does 46 Hawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Hawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Hawk Lane have a pool?
No, 46 Hawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 46 Hawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 46 Hawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Hawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Hawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Hawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Hawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
