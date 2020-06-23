All apartments in St. Clair County
St. Clair County, AL
200 Lisa Lane
200 Lisa Lane

200 Lisa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

200 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL 35146

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Enjoy bright rooms and recent updates in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Springville! There is new flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a back porch, and a luscious fenced-in backyard! The master bedroom has high ceilings and the en suite has a large tub!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Lisa Lane have any available units?
200 Lisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Clair County, AL.
Is 200 Lisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Lisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 200 Lisa Lane offer parking?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 200 Lisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lisa Lane have a pool?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 Lisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Lisa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Lisa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
