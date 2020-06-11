All apartments in Sheffield
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3928 North Jackson Highway Apt 1 - 1

3928 North Jackson Highway · (256) 718-2000
Location

3928 North Jackson Highway, Sheffield, AL 35660

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
*We request you drive by our properties before setting up a showing*

*Will be available August 1, 2020*

To schedule a tour please call 256-718-2000 or TEXT 256-648-5511

This cozy 2 bedroom apartment in a historic building is the perfect place to feel at home during your stay in Sheffield, Florence, and The Shoals! The apartment is conveniently located just across the river from Florence (without the premium), and is within a WALKING distance to one of the most historic recording studios in the music world- Muscle Shoals Sound Studio- where The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, and many other phenomenal artists have recorded since the 1960s! This unit comes fully furnished! 2 bedrooms with queen size beds and 1 full bathroom. Offers a full kitchen and a separate dining space comfortably fitting 4 guests. This is a second story apartment with 1 flight of stairs to climb. Located at the end of the hallway. No pets are allowed and no smoking allowed in the building. Short term rental is accepted! Call 256-718-2000 or visit HolmesandHickman.com for more information! Up to 6 Month lease.

Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Appliances included: Stove, and Fridge
Washer/Dryer Hookups: None
Utilities: Water and Wifi are included. Electric is Tenant responsibility.
Heat/Air: Central
Flooring:Hardwood and Tile
Parking: parking lot located at back of building
Access: This is an upstairs apartment
Pets Allowed: No
Section 8: Not accepted at this property

Rent: $1200
Security Deposit: $1200
Application Fee: $25 per applicant

For a list of current rentals please visit holmesandhickman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

