3928 North Jackson Highway Apt 1 - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access

*We request you drive by our properties before setting up a showing*



*Will be available August 1, 2020*



To schedule a tour please call 256-718-2000 or TEXT 256-648-5511



This cozy 2 bedroom apartment in a historic building is the perfect place to feel at home during your stay in Sheffield, Florence, and The Shoals! The apartment is conveniently located just across the river from Florence (without the premium), and is within a WALKING distance to one of the most historic recording studios in the music world- Muscle Shoals Sound Studio- where The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, and many other phenomenal artists have recorded since the 1960s! This unit comes fully furnished! 2 bedrooms with queen size beds and 1 full bathroom. Offers a full kitchen and a separate dining space comfortably fitting 4 guests. This is a second story apartment with 1 flight of stairs to climb. Located at the end of the hallway. No pets are allowed and no smoking allowed in the building. Short term rental is accepted! Call 256-718-2000 or visit HolmesandHickman.com for more information! Up to 6 Month lease.



Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Appliances included: Stove, and Fridge

Washer/Dryer Hookups: None

Utilities: Water and Wifi are included. Electric is Tenant responsibility.

Heat/Air: Central

Flooring:Hardwood and Tile

Parking: parking lot located at back of building

Access: This is an upstairs apartment

Pets Allowed: No

Section 8: Not accepted at this property



Rent: $1200

Security Deposit: $1200

Application Fee: $25 per applicant



