1211 Annapolis Ave A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1211 Annapolis Ave A

1211 Annapolis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Annapolis Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660

$501 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 298467

1211 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, AL 35660
1738 sq feet. (lot size Acres 5) Garage
Bedroom 3 Bath 3

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$501.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $47,500.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298467
Property Id 298467

(RLNE5847664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

