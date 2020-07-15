10 Ihagee Creek Dr

Great room and formal dining room. Full kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator with an ice maker. Laundry room. Walk-in closets. Double carport. Central H/A. House is located on 1.7 acres. All fenced in but the front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
