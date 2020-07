Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub yoga

Our residents enjoy stunning apartment living in the Montgomery Metro area when they choose to make Point at Fairview their home. Historic downtown Prattville is located only ten minutes away making it easier than ever to enjoy the city life. When residents live at our apartments in Prattville, AL they are close to numerous shopping and entertainment options, along with major area employers and golf courses. If you're looking for the ideal Prattville location to call home, you'll find it here.



The Point at Fairview offers residents a community full of upscale amenities. With an on-site fitness and aerobic center, along with beautiful walking paths, staying active has never been easier. A sparkling pool and out BBQ grills create the ideal backdrop for summertime memories. Our gorgeous pet-friendly community even features a private bark park for your four-legged friend.



