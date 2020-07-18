All apartments in Prattville
Find more places like 708 Mimosa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prattville, AL
/
708 Mimosa Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

708 Mimosa Road

708 Mimosa Rd · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prattville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

708 Mimosa Rd, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville! It has hardwood floor, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room and a large deck. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light. And in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard for afternoon bar-b-ques. Call us for more information.
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Mimosa Road have any available units?
708 Mimosa Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 708 Mimosa Road currently offering any rent specials?
708 Mimosa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Mimosa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Mimosa Road is pet friendly.
Does 708 Mimosa Road offer parking?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not offer parking.
Does 708 Mimosa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Mimosa Road have a pool?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not have a pool.
Does 708 Mimosa Road have accessible units?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Mimosa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Mimosa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Mimosa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 708 Mimosa Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy
Prattville, AL 36066
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd
Prattville, AL 36066

Similar Pages

Prattville 2 BedroomsPrattville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prattville Apartments with ParkingPrattville Dog Friendly Apartments
Prattville Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAlabaster, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity