Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:08 PM

613 Little Farm Road

613 Little Farm Rd · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL 36066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light. In the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard for afternoon bar-b-ques. Call us for more information.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Little Farm Road have any available units?
613 Little Farm Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 613 Little Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
613 Little Farm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Little Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Little Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 613 Little Farm Road offer parking?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 613 Little Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Little Farm Road have a pool?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 613 Little Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Little Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Little Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Little Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
