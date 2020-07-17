All apartments in Prattville
Find more places like 465 West Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prattville, AL
/
465 West Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

465 West Drive

465 West Dr · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prattville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

465 West Dr, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Prattville, conveniently located near the Downtown Area! It has a large living room with fireplace and separate dining. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light. And in the summer, enjoy the large fenced in backyard and large deck for afternoon bar-b-ques. Call us for more information.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 West Drive have any available units?
465 West Drive has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 465 West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
465 West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 465 West Drive offer parking?
No, 465 West Drive does not offer parking.
Does 465 West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 West Drive have a pool?
No, 465 West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 465 West Drive have accessible units?
No, 465 West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 465 West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 465 West Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd
Prattville, AL 36066
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy
Prattville, AL 36066

Similar Pages

Prattville 2 BedroomsPrattville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prattville Apartments with ParkingPrattville Dog Friendly Apartments
Prattville Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAlabaster, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALCalera, ALMillbrook, AL
Greenville, ALTroy, ALSylacauga, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity