Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

141 Cosby Court

141 Cosby Ct · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Cosby Ct, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$949

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938980

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-31. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.birmingham@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Cosby Court have any available units?
141 Cosby Court has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Cosby Court have?
Some of 141 Cosby Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Cosby Court currently offering any rent specials?
141 Cosby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Cosby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Cosby Court is pet friendly.
Does 141 Cosby Court offer parking?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not offer parking.
Does 141 Cosby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Cosby Court have a pool?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not have a pool.
Does 141 Cosby Court have accessible units?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Cosby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Cosby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Cosby Court does not have units with air conditioning.
