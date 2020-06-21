All apartments in Prattville
Find more places like 1359 Tullahoma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prattville, AL
/
1359 Tullahoma Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1359 Tullahoma Drive

1359 Tullahoma Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prattville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL 36066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground. Main floor has large master bedroom with a master bathroom that has a large garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet, and split vanities. Front room can be used as formal dining or sitting area, half bath, large living area with fireplace that opens into kitchen and dining area. Covered patio area and fenced in yard. Second floor has large open area at top of stairs that can be used as an informal seating area and one hallway bathroom and three large bedrooms - two of which share a bathroom between them. All bedrooms upstairs have large closet spaces in them. There are also several hall closets throughout the house and the large laundry room has storage space and its own garage entrance. Did I mention the large 2 car garage!! Make your appointment to see this beautiful home today! Owner must approve any pet..

RENTAL APPLICATION
PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants
current housing payment record and employment information. A minimum credit score of 600 is required. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.

(RLNE5848922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have any available units?
1359 Tullahoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prattville, AL.
What amenities does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have?
Some of 1359 Tullahoma Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 Tullahoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1359 Tullahoma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 Tullahoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1359 Tullahoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1359 Tullahoma Drive does offer parking.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 Tullahoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1359 Tullahoma Drive has a pool.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1359 Tullahoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 Tullahoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 Tullahoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 Tullahoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd
Prattville, AL 36066
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy
Prattville, AL 36066

Similar Pages

Prattville 2 BedroomsPrattville Apartments with Balcony
Prattville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrattville Apartments with Parking
Prattville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAlabaster, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALMontevallo, ALSylacauga, ALMillbrook, AL
Calera, ALTroy, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University