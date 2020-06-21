Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground. Main floor has large master bedroom with a master bathroom that has a large garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet, and split vanities. Front room can be used as formal dining or sitting area, half bath, large living area with fireplace that opens into kitchen and dining area. Covered patio area and fenced in yard. Second floor has large open area at top of stairs that can be used as an informal seating area and one hallway bathroom and three large bedrooms - two of which share a bathroom between them. All bedrooms upstairs have large closet spaces in them. There are also several hall closets throughout the house and the large laundry room has storage space and its own garage entrance. Did I mention the large 2 car garage!! Make your appointment to see this beautiful home today! Owner must approve any pet..



RENTAL APPLICATION

PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants

current housing payment record and employment information. A minimum credit score of 600 is required. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.



