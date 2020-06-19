All apartments in Prattville
Home
/
Prattville, AL
/
116 Graylynn Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:00 PM

116 Graylynn Drive

116 Graylynn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL 36066

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the patio. This home has everything you need. Call us today before it gone!This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

