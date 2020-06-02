All apartments in Pleasant Grove
937 8th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:43 PM

937 8th Street

937 8th Street · (205) 271-0177
Location

937 8th Street, Pleasant Grove, AL 35127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 8th Street have any available units?
937 8th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 937 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
937 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 937 8th Street offer parking?
No, 937 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 937 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 8th Street have a pool?
No, 937 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 937 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 937 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 937 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
