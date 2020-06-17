All apartments in Pleasant Grove
804 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

804 2nd Avenue

804 2nd Avenue · (205) 433-0170
Location

804 2nd Avenue, Pleasant Grove, AL 35127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Don't let this one pass you by! This 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is beautiful and features a dual car garage, an expansive floor-plan, and an enclosed deck! Beautiful!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 2nd Avenue have any available units?
804 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 804 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
804 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 804 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 804 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 804 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 804 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 804 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 804 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 804 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
