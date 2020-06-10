All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:44 PM

321 2nd Avenue South

321 2nd Ave · (205) 433-0170
Location

321 2nd Ave, Pleasant Grove, AL 35127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Welcome to your new home, come in and unpack. The spacious eat in kitchen has lots of storage and room for a large dining room table. There are beautiful hardwoods throughout the hall way and all 3 bedrooms.

Don't miss out, apply today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
321 2nd Avenue South has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 321 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
321 2nd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 2nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 2nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 2nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
