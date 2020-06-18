All apartments in Pleasant Grove
1201 10th Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1201 10th Way

1201 10th Way · No Longer Available
Location

1201 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL 35127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1201 10th Way Available 07/22/20 Home for Rent in Pleasant Grove..Coming Soon!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Great home on a Corner Lot!!!
Call today to be added to the Waiting List for this property! We will call you when the home is available for showings and move in! 205-824-5008

4 bedroom, 2 bath with tons of space. Open floor plan with large living room, spacious kitchen with recessed lights and granite countertops. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, master bath with double vanity. 3 great size guest bedrooms and a guest bath. Pet friendly (40lbs max, no aggressive breeds).

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

*Addendum applies to this property*

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Pleasant Grove, Alabama Power.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE4025200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 10th Way have any available units?
1201 10th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Grove, AL.
What amenities does 1201 10th Way have?
Some of 1201 10th Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 10th Way currently offering any rent specials?
1201 10th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 10th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 10th Way is pet friendly.
Does 1201 10th Way offer parking?
No, 1201 10th Way does not offer parking.
Does 1201 10th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 10th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 10th Way have a pool?
No, 1201 10th Way does not have a pool.
Does 1201 10th Way have accessible units?
No, 1201 10th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 10th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 10th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 10th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 10th Way has units with air conditioning.
