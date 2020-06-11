All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Find more places like 116 5th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Grove, AL
/
116 5th Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:45 PM

116 5th Way

116 5th Way · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Grove
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

116 5th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL 35127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath home is perfect. This home has new appliances, new floors throughout, and a relaxing fenced backyard.Apply NOW!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 5th Way have any available units?
116 5th Way has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 116 5th Way currently offering any rent specials?
116 5th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 5th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 5th Way is pet friendly.
Does 116 5th Way offer parking?
No, 116 5th Way does not offer parking.
Does 116 5th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 5th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 5th Way have a pool?
No, 116 5th Way does not have a pool.
Does 116 5th Way have accessible units?
No, 116 5th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 116 5th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 5th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 5th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 5th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 116 5th Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Grove 2 BedroomsPleasant Grove 3 Bedrooms
Pleasant Grove Apartments with BalconyPleasant Grove Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pleasant Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL
Hueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity