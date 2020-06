Amenities

WOW! Take a look at this beauty! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home recently renovated and ready for you! This home features a 2 car garage, great lighting and a wonderful neighborhood! For tenant criteria and applications go to www.risingtidemanagement.net and for self registered viewing go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/risingtidemanagement Tenant must verify school zonings. Tenant must furnish refrigerator.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5052-summer-crest-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.