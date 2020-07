Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Three bedroom one bath home ready to be moved into - This three bedroom one bath home is ready to be occupied. As you pull under the two car carport you will notice that to your left there is an enclosed workshop for your tools and lawnmower. The house has a fenced in yard for kids or pets. There is also a screened in back porch that you can sit and listen to the birds sing. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and pantry space. The breakfast room is right beside the kitchen and then a large den is ready for Saturday football games. As you move further into the house you come to the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms that are large and have plenty of closet space. There is also an updated bathroom. Please come see this house. It must be seen to be appreciated.



