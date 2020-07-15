All apartments in Pike Road
Find more places like
9755 Farnham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pike Road, AL
/
9755 Farnham Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9755 Farnham Dr

9755 Farnham Drive · (334) 303-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pike Road
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9755 Farnham Drive, Pike Road, AL 36064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9755 Farnham Dr · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9755 Farnham Dr - Beautiful home located in the desirable neighborhood of Lochshire has many great features. The spacious open den features wood floors, gas log fireplace and a large picture window. The separate dining room also has wood floors. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and a breakfast bar as well as a breakfast nook with large windows. Just off from the kitchen is a butlers pantry with granite counter tops, glass cabinets and slate floors. Down the hallway are two nice size bedrooms and a full tiled bathroom. The master suite is large, features a large window. The master bathroom feature a double vanity and sink with a separate garden tub and shower. Relax and enjoy the backyard, which features a patio and iron fence. You do not have to worry about neighbors behind you as the property backs up to a wooded area. If schools are important, contact the Board of Education

(RLNE4941598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9755 Farnham Dr have any available units?
9755 Farnham Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9755 Farnham Dr have?
Some of 9755 Farnham Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9755 Farnham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9755 Farnham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9755 Farnham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9755 Farnham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pike Road.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9755 Farnham Dr offers parking.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9755 Farnham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr have a pool?
No, 9755 Farnham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr have accessible units?
No, 9755 Farnham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9755 Farnham Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9755 Farnham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9755 Farnham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stone Park
160 Stone Park Blvd
Pike Road, AL 36064

Similar Pages

Pike Road 1 BedroomsPike Road 2 BedroomsPike Road 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPike Road Apartments with BalconiesPike Road Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALAuburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, ALOpelika, ALMillbrook, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn UniversityFaulkner University