Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

9755 Farnham Dr - Beautiful home located in the desirable neighborhood of Lochshire has many great features. The spacious open den features wood floors, gas log fireplace and a large picture window. The separate dining room also has wood floors. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and a breakfast bar as well as a breakfast nook with large windows. Just off from the kitchen is a butlers pantry with granite counter tops, glass cabinets and slate floors. Down the hallway are two nice size bedrooms and a full tiled bathroom. The master suite is large, features a large window. The master bathroom feature a double vanity and sink with a separate garden tub and shower. Relax and enjoy the backyard, which features a patio and iron fence. You do not have to worry about neighbors behind you as the property backs up to a wooded area. If schools are important, contact the Board of Education



(RLNE4941598)