Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

809 13th Ct A

809 13th Ct · (727) 291-8088
Location

809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL 36867

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$837

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$837 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296565

809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867
2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$83700 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $79,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Property Id 296565

(RLNE5841687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 13th Ct A have any available units?
809 13th Ct A has a unit available for $837 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
Is 809 13th Ct A currently offering any rent specials?
809 13th Ct A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 13th Ct A pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 13th Ct A is pet friendly.
Does 809 13th Ct A offer parking?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not offer parking.
Does 809 13th Ct A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 13th Ct A have a pool?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not have a pool.
Does 809 13th Ct A have accessible units?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not have accessible units.
Does 809 13th Ct A have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 13th Ct A have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 13th Ct A does not have units with air conditioning.
