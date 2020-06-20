609 Amber Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great room. Dining area. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove, disposal, and dishwasher. Owner will be putting in a refrigerator. W/D connection.Central H/A. Patio. Refrigerator will be provided if needed.