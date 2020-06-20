Great room. Dining area. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove, disposal, and dishwasher. Owner will be putting in a refrigerator. W/D connection.Central H/A. Patio. Refrigerator will be provided if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Amber Ct have any available units?
609 Amber Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phenix City, AL.