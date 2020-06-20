All apartments in Phenix City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

609 Amber Ct

609 Amber Ct · No Longer Available
Phenix City
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

609 Amber Ct, Phenix City, AL 36869

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great room. Dining area. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove, disposal, and dishwasher. Owner will be putting in a refrigerator. W/D connection.Central H/A. Patio. Refrigerator will be provided if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Amber Ct have any available units?
609 Amber Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phenix City, AL.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Amber Ct have?
Some of 609 Amber Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Amber Ct currently offering any rent specials?
609 Amber Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Amber Ct pet-friendly?
No, 609 Amber Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phenix City.
Does 609 Amber Ct offer parking?
No, 609 Amber Ct does not offer parking.
Does 609 Amber Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Amber Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Amber Ct have a pool?
No, 609 Amber Ct does not have a pool.
Does 609 Amber Ct have accessible units?
No, 609 Amber Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Amber Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Amber Ct has units with dishwashers.
