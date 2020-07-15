Amenities

58 Oakwood Dr Available 08/01/20 Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch in Smiths Station School District - Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3/4 acre, backs up to pond. One bedroom has a full bath that is perfect for a guest room or mother-in-law suite. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining room or family room. 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac in a family oriented subdivision and Smiths Station School District. One pet allowed must be 20 lbs or under



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5026244)