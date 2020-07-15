All apartments in Phenix City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

58 Oakwood Dr

58 Oakwood Drive · (706) 562-4861
Location

58 Oakwood Drive, Phenix City, AL 36870

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 58 Oakwood Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2149 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
58 Oakwood Dr Available 08/01/20 Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch in Smiths Station School District - Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3/4 acre, backs up to pond. One bedroom has a full bath that is perfect for a guest room or mother-in-law suite. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining room or family room. 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac in a family oriented subdivision and Smiths Station School District. One pet allowed must be 20 lbs or under

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5026244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Oakwood Dr have any available units?
58 Oakwood Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Oakwood Dr have?
Some of 58 Oakwood Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Oakwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
58 Oakwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Oakwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Oakwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 58 Oakwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 58 Oakwood Dr offers parking.
Does 58 Oakwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Oakwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Oakwood Dr have a pool?
No, 58 Oakwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 58 Oakwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 58 Oakwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Oakwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Oakwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
