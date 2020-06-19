Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phenix City, AL
/
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7
441 S Seale Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
441 S Seale Rd, Phenix City, AL 36869
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
18 unit multi-family building
18 unit multi-family building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have any available units?
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phenix City, AL
.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phenix City Rent Report
.
Is 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phenix City
.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does offer parking.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have a pool?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have accessible units?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
