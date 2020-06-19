All apartments in Phenix City
Phenix City, AL
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

441 S. Seale Rd. - 7

441 S Seale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

441 S Seale Rd, Phenix City, AL 36869

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
18 unit multi-family building
18 unit multi-family building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have any available units?
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phenix City, AL.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
Is 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phenix City.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does offer parking.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have a pool?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have accessible units?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 S. Seale Rd. - 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
